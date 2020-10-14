The Meteorological Service at the Argyle International Airport says a Flash Flood Watch is in effect here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Met Service says a broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is approaching the islands. It said this, coupled with a favourable upper level environment, increases the chance of some moderate showers and thunderstorms across the country.

Thus, a Flash-Flood is in effect until further notice.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

The Met Service says approximately 2 inches of rainfall accumulations are possible within the watch period.

And the forecast for 6am to noon indicates that it will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with scattered moderate showers and a chance of Thunderstorms.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should continue to exercise caution







