The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has recruited some Health Specialists to enhance its overall capacity, as it continues to tackle the dengue outbreak here.

Word of this came from Health Minister Luke Browne, as he presented a Ministerial statement in Parliament last week.

Minister Browne said the Ministry of Health is also receiving support from the Pan American Health Organisation, PAHO, in tackling the dengue outbreak.







