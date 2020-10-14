PawPaw leaf extract is said to have no known side effects when used as additional medication for Dengue Fever

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says that there are no known side effects for people who wish to use the pawpaw leaf extract in addition to the usual medication for the management of Dengue Fever.

Senior Pharmacist in the Ministry of Health, Colisia Mingo said the Pawpaw leaf is a powerful home remedy which works well when used along with conventional medication.

Miss Mingo reiterated that while Dengue Fever has no cure, the Paw Paw extract should not replace the medication which will be prescribed.

Miss Mingo reiterated that persons should ensure that they visit their healthcare provider when feeling ill to ensure that their illness is identified in the soonest possible time and treated.







