Nine Students, five from Secondary Schools, and four from St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association College received cash Awards from the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association yesterday to help finance their studies.

Those from the Secondary School are; Kevin Shallow, Kevin Joseph, Elran Glasgow, Aslton Bobb Jr., and a Girl, Shian Gaymes.

From the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College; TI-JOURN Pope, Randy Joseph, Jannillea Glasgow, and Tracey Byron.







