MR LEVI RANDOLPH PORTER better known as STEVE-DORE of Green Hill died on Wednesday October 7th at the age of 74. He Was a Retired Port Authority Worker. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 18th at the Green Hill Evangelical Church. The Body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The Service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







