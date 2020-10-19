All Political Parties will be offered air time on NBC Radio

The Political Parties contesting the upcoming General Elections here, will be offered air time on the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC Radio.

This is according to Chairman of the National Monitoring and Consultative Mechanism Reverend Adolph Davis, while speaking at the signing of the Code of Ethics last week.

The Code of Ethical Political Conduct Julian Francis, General Secretary of the Unity Labour Party and Opposition Leader Godwin Friday, while Reverend Adolf Davis signed on behalf of the Christian Council.

The Code of Ethics aims to foster democracy through peaceful, free and fair elections here in SVG.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

