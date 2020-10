KAYLEE D’JUANAY ROBERTSON of Diamond formerly of Toronto, Canada Died on Friday October 9th at the age of 13. She was a Student at the Girls High School. The funeral takes place on Thursday October 22nd at the Diamond Deliverance Assembly, Diamond. The Body lies at the church from 12pm. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Carriere Cemetery.







