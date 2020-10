MS ASRIE FARRAH WILLIAMS of Brighton died on Thursday October 1st at the age of 36. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 25th at the St Mary’s Spiritual Baptist church, Brighton. The Body lies at the Decease Home for Viewing at 10am, then to the church at Noon. Tributes begins at 1:00. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Brighton Cemetery.







