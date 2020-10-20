SVG TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION KEEP FIT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Caleb Howard won the Senior Division of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association Keep Fit Championships, beating Damion Dublin 12-10, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7 at the West St George Secondary School in Belair last weekend.



Howard qualified for the Final with an 11-7, 11-7, 15-13 win Michel Creese in their semi-final encounter. In the other semi-final, Dublin beat Mikael Hazelwood 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 11-7.

The Boys Under-13 was won by Kristian Christopher who defeated Kris Ollivierre 11-8, 11-8 in the Final, after Christopher had beaten Kyle Clarke 11-7, 11-3 in one semi-final, and Ollivierre had won from Aden Caine 7-11, 11-6, 11-7 in the other semi-final.



Michel Creese emerged Under-18 Champion with an 11-8, 11-7, 11-6 win against Antwan Tannis in the Final. This came after Tannis won from Caleb Howard 11-4, 11-7 in one semi-final, and Creese beat Shaquan Greaves 11-6, 11-4 in the other semi-final.

The Women’s Champion is Shanecia Delpesche, who defeated Jessica McCarter 11-4, 11-5, 11-8 to win the Title.

There will be another Keep Fit tournament next month.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

