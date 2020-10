Yesterday afternoon, System 3 and Sharpes FC played to a 2-2 draw in Group 2 of the COMSPORT Arnos Vale Football League at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

This afternoon at 4:30, Je Belle F.C and Glenside Ball Blazers will meet in an Under-17 clash also at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.







