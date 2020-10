MISS JOYCE MAHALIA WOODLEY of Hadley’s Village and Tortola died on Thursday September 15th at the age of 60. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 1st at the St. Joseph’s Spiritual Baptist Church, North Union. The viewing and Open tributes begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Lowmans Windward Cemetery.







