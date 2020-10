Owia defeated North Union 4-3 on penalty kicks after playing goalless in regulation time in the Quarter-Finals of the HAIROUN/North East Football League Cup at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown yesterday afternoon, and are now into the semi-finals.

At the same venue, tomorrow afternoon, Brownstown will meet Chapmans in another Cup Championship match, at 4:15.

The Quarter-finalists of the League Cup are: Diamonds, South Union, Spring Village, and Overland.







