Keartons United are the Champions of the 2020 Rudy’s Electrical/HAIROUN North Leeward Football Championship after they beat Carlos James Petit Bordel 2-nil in the Final on Sunday at the Golden Grove Playing Field, in Fitz Hughes.

The goals were scored by Delano John and Trivis Fraser.

Dexran Wilson of Keartons United was named the Most Valuable Player of the Final.

Awards in the Championship went to C-KLON Mc Kie of Chateaubelair Sharpes, the Best Goal-Keeper; Damian Matthews of Carlos James Petit Bordel, the Best Defender; Emroy Gloster of Keartons United, the Best Midfielder.

Kirtlon Williams of Chateaubelair Sharpes, the Most Goals in the Championship, 6.

10 teams took part in the Championship this year.







