DREAM 11 VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE 2 CRICKET FINAL

Yesterday afternoon, La Soufriere Hikers won Dream 11 VINCY Premier League 2 Ten/10 Cricket Title, defeating defending champions, Salt Pond Breakers by 68 runs in the Final at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines. In all, 16 sixes were hit in the match.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat first, overseas player, Kavem Hodge of Dominica led the batting for La Soufriere Hikers with 40 off 19 balls including 1 four and 5 sixes. He received support from opening batsman, Salvan Browne (31 off 16 balls including 2 fours and 3 sixes), opening batsman, Desron Maloney (25 off 12 balls with 3 sixes), and Dillon Douglas (22 off 14 balls including a six and a four).

Salt Pond Breakers were then restricted to 63 for 9 off their 10-overs. None of their batsman reached 20 runs. The best was 19 off 9 balls scored by Seon Sween. There were two wickets each for left-arm, leg-spinner, Kavem Hodge (2 for 7), fast bowler, Benniton Stapleton (2 for 3), and captain and off-spinner, Desron Maloney (2 for 2).

Final scores: La Soufriere Hikers 131 for 3 off 10-overs, Salt Pond Breakers 63 for 9 off 10-overs.

In the morning match, a friendly encounter, Botanic Gardens Rangers beat the President’s XI by 9 wickets.

The scores: The President’s XI 61 for 5 of 10-overs, Botanic Gardens Rangers 62 for 1 off 6.3-overs.

A fairly large crowd spread in the Sir Phillip Veira and Mike Findlay Stands watched yesterday’s matches. The Tournament was held over 15 days from 7th to 22nd November during which 30 matches were played, two each day.







