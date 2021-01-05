The Sector Skills Development Agency (SSDA) and the National Qualifications Department (NQD) will continue to train and certify Vincentians this year, to boost the local labour market.

Both entities serve as the National Training Agency to oversee the development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Director of the National Qualifications Department/Sector Kills Agency, Kenroy Questelles said activities to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Department will continue this year.

Mr. Questelles said close to two thousand persons in the informal sectors of the economy have received certification from the Department over the last ten years. He also outlined some of the programmes being carried out by the training agency.







