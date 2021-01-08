Vincentians are being encouraged to grasp the opportunities that are available here in the field of Technical Vocational Education and Training, TVET.

The encouragement has come from Director of the National Qualifications Department/Sector Kills Development Agency, Kenroy Questelles.

The Sector Skills Development Agency was established by the Government to oversee the development of TVET, and it’s Secretariat is located in the National Qualifications Department of the Ministry of Education.

Mr. Questelles said the Agency wants to see more people coming forward and getting certified and prepared for the labour market.He also said the Agency also offers a programme which targets mainly young people.

The Agency celebrated its 10th anniversary in December last year.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

