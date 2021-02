Steps are being taken by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment to boost its Human Resource capacity, to ensure that it is in a position to effectively address issues relating to Covid 19.

This assurance came from Minister of Health St. Clair Prince, as he contributed to the debate on the 2021 Budget in Parliament last week.

Minister Prince said the Ministry began the process of recruiting extra personnel from as early as March last year.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print