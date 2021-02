As the effusive eruption continues at the La Soufriere Volcano, the Team from the Seismic Research Centre is strengthening its monitoring network of the Volcano.

In his latest update, Team leader Dr. Thomas Christopher said there are no indications that the activity is either increasing or decreasing in intensity.

Dr. Christopher says despite the ongoing effusion of the dome, the volcano is not posing any threat to the population.







