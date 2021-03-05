The Solidarity Movement in SVG is joining forces with various progressive Movements in the Caribbean to host a virtual rally today

The Solidarity Movement in St Vincent and the Grenadines is joining forces with various progressive Movements in the Caribbean, to host a virtual rally today.

The Rally has been dubbed: The Peoples of our America in Solidarity with the Peoples of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Republic of Cuba, and will be held with the support of some Venezuelan Diplomatic Missions.

Organisers say the Rally is being organised to commemorate eight years since the passing of Commander Hugo Chávez Frías.

They say the purpose of the event is to express support for the revolutionary cause that is taking place in their sister countries and to promote solidarity actions with the peoples of Venezuela and Cuba that will strengthen unity in the Caribbean.

The rally will be held from five this afternoon, via the Zoom Virtual Platform.

It is expected to hear presentations from invited spokespersons from the various social and progressive movements that exist in the region.







