The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Zero Hunger Trust Fund Amendment Bill is one of six listed to receive its first reading at a Meeting of Parliament next week.

The other which will be read for the first time are: the Banking Amendment Bill; the Finance Bill; the June Russell Pension Declaration Bill; the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Amendment Bill; and the Automaticity of Payment Bill

There are also twenty questions listed for oral answers from the Opposition.

The meeting of Parliament takes place on Tuesday March 16th, from 10am and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







