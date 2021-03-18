AUSSIE MARSH CUP 50-OVERS CRICKET

New South Wales sealed a 3-wicket with 7 balls remaining in the 9th Cricket match of The Marsh Cup Australia’s One Day Tournament at Hobart, Australia today.

The scores: Tasmania 258 for 9 off 50-overs; (Caleb Jewell 70, Ben McDermott 68, Nathan Ellis 31, Jackson Bird 28 not out; Ben DWAR-SHUIS 4 for 50, Nathan Lyon 2 for 44, Liam Hatcher 2 for 74).

New South Wales 259 for 7 off 48.5-overs; (David Warner 108, Moises Henriques 47, Oliver Davies 28; Jackson Bird 3 for 52, Peter Siddle 2 for 45).

David Warner of New South Wales was the Player of the Match.







