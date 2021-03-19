Owners and operators of omnibuses here are being urged to participate in the Intelligent Bus Management and Monitoring System, which is currently being implemented here.

Speaking on NBC’s Interface Programme this week, Desiree Armstrong of the Information Technology Services Division, said discussions are ongoing with Bus Owners, to enlighten them on the project.

Miss Armstrong said the new system offers significant benefits not only for commuters, but for bus operators as well.

Desiree Armstrong of the Information Technology Services Division, in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology

Photo by: Searchlight newspaper







