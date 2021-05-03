Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan visited several facilities today as she continued her tours across the country.

Dame Susan visited The Thomas Saunders Secondary School Shelter, The J.P Eustace Secondary School Shelter, The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Campden Park Warehouse and the Golden Years’ Centre at Cane Grove.

Delivering remarks at the Thomas Saunders Secondary School Shelter the Governor General thanked the volunteers for the great work they are doing for the country as she also encouraged the teachers to ensure that the children are actively engaged.

She also donated some books to the shelter to keep the children actively engaged.

Delivering Remarks at the National Emergency Management Organization Campden Park Warehouse, the Governor General commended NEMO for the doing a great job with the huge undertaking of providing supplies for displaced people across the country.

