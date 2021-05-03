Eighteen (18) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Local Health Officials say that eighteen (18) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and ninety-two (192) samples processed on April 30th, 2021 resulting in a positivity rate of 9.4 percent.

According to the Health Services Sub Committee, sixteen (16) of these eighteen (18) cases are evacuees in emergency shelters.

No new COVID-19 cases were recorded from forty-four (44) samples processed on May 1st, 2021.

Twelve (12) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period, bringing the total number of recoveries to one-thousand, seven-hundred and thirty-one (1731)

One hundred and forty (140) cases are currently active and eleven (11) persons with COVID-19 have died.

A total of one thousand, eight hundred and eighty-two (1882) cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

