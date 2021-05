MRS STEPHANIE ADELL HACKSHAW better known as IRMA of Brooklyn New York, USA formerly of Richland Park died on Sunday 16th May. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 23rd at the Maranatha Seventh Day Adventist Church, Brooklyn, New York. The service begins at 2:00 pm. The burial takes place on Monday 24th May at the Canarsie Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print