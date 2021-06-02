The Brooklyn Nets clinched a 4-1 series win over the Boston Celtics, while reigning champions Los Angeles Lakers are on the brink of elimination.

Los Angeles Lakers, without Anthony Davis, lost 115-85 to Phoenix Suns and trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The Denver Nuggets secured a 147-140 win in double-overtime against Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard scored 55 points including a play-off record 12 three-pointers in defeat.

James Harden scored a 34-point triple-double in the Brooklyn Nets’ 123-109 win over Boston Celtics, adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Kyrie Irving added 25 points and Kevin Durant had 24 as the Brooklyn Nets shot 51.2 percent and made 15 of 32 three-point tries.

Brooklyn Nets will play Milwaukee Bucks in their first Eastern Conference semi-final since 2014.

Los Angeles Lakers have lost two in a row against Phoenix Suns. LeBron James said the Lakers have got to be better if they want to force a game seven against Phoenix Suns. The Lakers struggled without star forward Davis, who was ruled out with a left groin strain.

Devin Booker recorded 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Suns won their second consecutive game in the series.

Damian Lillard scored a play-off-record 12 three-pointers.

He twice sent Portland Trail Blazers to overtime as he recorded the first 55-point, 10-assist game in NBA play-off history.

But Denver Nuggets were ultimately too strong as they took a 3-2 series lead, with Nikola Jokic scoring 38 points, adding 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Monte Morris scored 28 points, Michael Porter Jr. had 26 points and 12 rebounds, and Austin Rivers contributed 18 points and seven assists.

