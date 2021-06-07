CWSA will be focusing on solving the challenges  presented by the water systems located on the flanks of La Soufriere Volcano

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority, CWSA, will be seeking to come up with a permanent solution to the challenges presented by the water systems which are located on the flanks of La Soufriere Volcano.

This assurance came from Chief Executive Officer of the CWSA, Garth Saunders, during a News Conference last week.

Mr. Saunders said the CWSA is working to restore these water systems, in the wake of the explosive volcanic eruption, but work will be ongoing, to address the challenges.

Mr. Saunders said the CWSA will also have to adopt a different approach to supplying water to areas served by water systems on La Soufriere Volcano.

