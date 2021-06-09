Three Vincentian-born spoken word poets in the Diaspora will lead the way in a display of talent in a YouTube Broadcast on Sunday June 13th .

The show, dubbed: Clash of the Tongues will be hosted by Alan Charles in London, Caren De Freitas in New York and Janelle Jolly in Seattle and will be streamed from 5pm.

The three artists are behind Volcanic Vincy Voices which began as a Facebook group, born out of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The page initially hosted the poems and spoken word pieces from Vincentians whose creative energy was stirred up as the volcano’s explosions rained ash on the island and disrupted life. Poets at home and abroad have used their talent to capture the explosive eruption of the volcano and the emotions it evoked, sharing their work on social media.

The Spoken Word showcase is a fund-raising effort supporting the mental health and wellness of children and teens in SVG. The group is collaborating in this initiative with Counsellor Elica Matthews in St Vincent who works with this vulnerable segment of the population.

Photo by: News784

