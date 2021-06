Prime Minster Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is encouraging Vincentians to trust the science with regards to vaccination for covid-19, the same way they trust the science with regards to the La Soufriere volcano.

Dr. Gonsalves said it is important that every individual at every level plays his or her part in safeguarding against the further spread of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid -19 update.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print