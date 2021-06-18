St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded five new COVID-19 positive cases from two hundred and four (204) samples processed on Wednesday June 16th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.5%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says nine (9) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Two hundred and thirty-seven (237) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand one hundred and eighty-three (2183) cases of COVID-19 and nineteen hundred and thirty-four (1934) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health says persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19, as is happening now.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

