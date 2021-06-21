A first career triple-double from Devin Booker helped the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in game one of the NBA’s Western Conference finals in Los Angeles last night.

Booker scored 40 points, had 13 rebounds and 11 assists as Phoenix Suns coped with the absence of star, Chris Paul.

Atlanta Hawks will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.

Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in the deciding game of their best-of-seven semi-final series in Atlanta last night.

Kevin Huerter scored a play-off career-high 27 points, while NBA All-Star, Trae Young finished with 21 points and 10 assists, John Collins had 14 points and 16 rebounds and Danilo Gallinari came off the bench to score 17 points as Atlanta Hawks reached their first Eastern Conference final for six years.

They face Milwaukee Bucks in game one on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Clippers, playing in the conference finals for the first time, will aim to secure their Western Conference series against Phoenix Suns in game two tomorrow night.

Influential guard Paul, 36, is out for the Suns because of the NBA’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols, while the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard missed his third straight game with a knee injury.

