St.Vincent and the Grenadines may experience another Tropical Wave

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services is continuing to monitor the progress of a strong tropical wave along 45°W or approximately 900 miles east-southeast east of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Meteorological Service says the wave is currently moving westward to west north-westward around 15 mph and producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some development of this disturbance will be possible during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become less conducive for further organization by Thursday.

The Met Office says, regardless of the development, activity ahead of the wave should begin to affect the islands by late Wednesday with moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Due to expected rainfall accumulations and the saturated nature of the soils from recent rainfall events, flash-flood watches or warnings may be issued during the upcoming days.

All residents are advised to keep informed and pay close attention to information being issued by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services by visiting, http://www.meteo.gov.vc/ or by following us on Facebook via, https://facebook.com/svgweather

