Director General of Finance and Planning, Edmond Jackson said the Public Sector was ill-equipped to adapt to working online, when the COVID19 Pandemic emerged.

He made the point during a Panel Discussion held on Tuesday, as part of activities to commemorate Public Service Week, focusing on the topic: A look into the New Norm, a Work Life Balance for Public Servants.

Mr. Jackson noted that the Public Service was not prepared for remote work, because of the absence of many of the technological resources which are needed to facilitate this.

Mr. Jackson said going forward, the country needs to deploy available technology to ensure that Public Servants can work from home, when it is required.

Activities to mark Public Service Week are being held with the theme: Resilient Public Service: Appreciating the Spirit and Strength of Public Servants

The activities are being held to coincide with World Public Service Day, which was observed on Wednesday June 23rd

