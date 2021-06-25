Nine (9) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from two hundred and two (202) samples processed on Wednesday June 23rd, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.5%.

The Health Service Sub-Committee of NEMO says twenty-two (22) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Two hundred and thirty-seven (237) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand two hundred and sixteen (2216) cases of COVID-19 and nineteen hundred and sixty-seven (1967) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Committee says persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19, as is happening now.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, practise distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

