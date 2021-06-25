The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is embarking on a massive school construction programme, to replace schools damaged by the volcanic eruption and to repair a number of other school buildings.

This was disclosed by Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, as he provided an update on this initiative, on radio last Sunday.

Minister Gonsalves explained that before the volcanic eruption, the Government had planned to carry out an extensive programme to repair and rehabilitate Schools.

Minister Gonsalves said work has already begun on the construction of temporary schools.

