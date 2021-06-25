The Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, Sejilla McDowall, has taken a decision in relation to cross-complaints involving Cornelius John, Ashelle Morgan and Karim Nelson – arising from incidents on April 13th 2021

A statement from the Office of the DPP yesterday said statements in relation to the matters were initially reviewed on May 19th 2021, and directions were given for further investigative work to be done.

The statement said a review was again carried out of the statements, on the 28th of May 2021, and thereafter, the case files were re-submitted to the Commissioner of Police on a number of occasions, with additional material being provided at each stage, up to June 24th. The DPP said this process will be ongoing, as all case files remain subject to continuous review.

The statement pointed out that the matter has caused much public disquiet and wide spread alarm, given the nature of the allegations; a fraction of which have been publicly discussed, and stressed that efforts are being made to guard against a rush to judgment, bearing in mind the interweaving facts and interests.

It noted that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (National Prosecution Service) is an independent constitutional office, and outlined the powers accorded to the Office by the constitution.

Miss MacDowall said, given her assessment of the facts and circumstances, applying legal principles and the Code for Prosecutors, she advised the Commissioner of Police to lay the following charges:

Threatening Language against Cornelius John in respect of complaints made by Nicole John;

Threatening Language against Cornelius John in respect of a complaint made by Ashelle Morgan;

Wounding and Unlawful discharge of firearm against Karim Nelson, in respect of complaints by Cornelius John; and

Assault with Intent to Commit Wounding against Ashelle Morgan in respect of a complaint by Cornelius John.

The DPP said she has submitted a comprehensive written opinion to the Commissioner of Police, as is done in all instances of cross-complaints.

She disclosed that there are a number of witnesses who provided statements in this matter, noting that in the court process, facts, circumstances and legal arguments, can be properly distilled.

She also reminded that constitutionally, all persons facing criminal charges are deemed to be innocent, until or unless, a court of law determines guilt.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

