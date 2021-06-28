No New cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

There were no new positive cases of Covid 19 reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from two hundred and twenty-five (225) samples processed on Saturday June 26th, 2021.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO says no new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Two hundred and twenty (220) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with Covid-19 have died. Two thousand two hundred and nineteen (2219) cases of Covid-19 and nineteen hundred and eighty-seven (1987) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Committee says persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading Covid 19.

It says to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, compliance with the protocols including the effective use of masks, physical distancing and the evidence-based recommendations to be vaccinated with the available vaccines is strongly recommended.

