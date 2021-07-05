The Meeting of the House of Assembly is scheduled for tomorrow

The Immigration Restriction Amendment Bill is one of seven listed to be dealt to with, at a meeting of the House of Assembly, scheduled to take place tomorrow.

The Bill will receive its first reading, along with the Banking Amendment Bill; the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Zero Hunger Trust Fund Amendment Bill; the Securities Bill; the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission Amendment Bill; the Stamp Amendment Bill; and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Friendly Societies Bill.

The Order Paper also includes 17 questions for oral answers from the Opposition, as well as a Motion from Leader of the Opposition Dr. Godwin Friday, on Conduct and Responsibility of Members.

Tomorrow’s Meeting of the house of Assembly is scheduled to begin at ten in the morning, at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown.

