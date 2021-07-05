Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the critical role of the Caribbean Community CARICOM

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the critical role of the Caribbean Community CARICOM, in the development of the Caribbean region.

The Prime Minister spoke on the issue, as he delivered an address during a Flag-Raising Ceremony held this morning at the Finance Complex.

The ceremony was hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as part of a week of activities to commemorate Caricom Day, which was observed yesterday.

The Prime Minister noted that the various agencies of Caricom are continuing to provide strong support to member nations of the regional body.

The Prime Minister also noted that Caricom plays an important role in foreign policy and regional security.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Caricom and the OECS, Allan Alexander, has attributed the strength of the regional body to the effectiveness of its institutional structures.

Delivering remarks at this morning’s Flag Raising Ceremony, Ambassador Alexander said citizens of Caricom member states have benefitted directly from the various agencies and programmes of the regional body.

Ambassador Alexander urged Caribbean citizens to reflect on the theme for Caricom Week: I am Caricom

