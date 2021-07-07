The Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first NBA finals appearance

Chris Paul scored 32 points and made nine assists as he inspired Phoenix Suns to a 118-105 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first NBA finals appearance of his 16-year-career.

The 36-year-old point guard made the crucial difference in game one, shooting 12 of 19 from the floor.

Devin Booker scored 27 points, while DeAndre Ayton added 22 points and 19 rebounds.

It is the first appearance in the finals for Phoenix Suns since 1993 as they bid for a first title.

Milwaukee Bucks welcomed back Giannis Antetokounmpo after he missed two Eastern Conference games with a hyper-extended knee. He scored 20 points and 17 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Paul, who said his team-mates anticipated Antetokounmpo’s return, added that Phoenix Suns would take nothing for granted in the series.

Antetokounmpo had feared a lengthy recovery period and admitted that he was relieved to be able to play in the opening game of the series.

