The Banking Amendment Bill was one of two Bills passed at a meeting of Parliament yesterday.

In presenting the Bill, Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, explained why an amendment was being made to the Banking Act.

The second Bill passed during yesterday’s session was the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Friendly Societies Bill, which was also tabled by Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves.

Parliament has been suspended until Thursday July 8th at 9am

