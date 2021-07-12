The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority, {BRAGSA} is continuing the nation-wide clean-up Volcanic Ash.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said in Parliament last week that a tremendous amount of work is being done by BRAGSA in communities in the north of the country. He was responding to a question on the assistance provided to homeowners with the clearing up of volcanic ash from their private properties.

Prime Minister Gonsalves added that arrangements are being made to supply food and other necessities to residents returning to their homes in the Orange Zone.

