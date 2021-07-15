Australia beats West Indies in the 4th Twenty/20 International match

The West Indies were denied victory in the 4th Twenty/20 International against Australia by left-arm, fast bowler, Mitchell Starc’s excellent final over to secure a 4-run victory for his team at the Daren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet, St Lucia last night.

The West Indies needed 11 runs off the final over and with Russell on strike, after Riley Meredith had been taken for four sixes by Fabian Allen in the 19th over, Starc came around the wickets and bowled four leg stump yorkers that Russell could not get under to elevate.

With only the West Indies tail-enders left to bat at the non-striker’s end, Russell turned down singles on each occasion. On the fifth ball, he hit a knee-high full toss well short of the rope at deep midwicket for 4, before a boundary on the final ball ensured a 4-run victory for Australia, leaving the series 3-2 in favour of the West Indies, with the final match scheduled for tomorrow also in St Lucia.

The final scores: Australia 189-6 off 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 75, Aaron Finch 53, Hayden Walsh Jr. 3-27), the West Indies 185-6 off 20 overs (Lendl Simmons 72, Evin Lewis 31, Mitchell Marsh 3-24, Adam Zampa 2-20). Australia won by 4 runs.

