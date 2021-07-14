The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has issued a statement on the protests in Cuba last weekend.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister says the protests, fueled by unlawful imperialist economic sanctions, and carried out by a small minority in a nation of 11 million people, in relation to certain shortages of commodities for life and living, bring into focus again the remarkable and heroic achievements of the Cuban people and their Revolution despite monumental challenges.

The statement says immediately, it must be acknowledged that the protests are a purely internal matter for the Cuban authorities and the people of Cuba.

The government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines commend the Cuban Revolution on its extraordinary achievement of producing at least two vaccines in the fight against COVID-19 and on its selfless commitment to share these vaccines with the developing world on their approved roll-out.

The government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have benefited considerably, particularly over the last twenty years, from its collaboration and partnership with Cuba in a wide range of areas touching and concerning our people’s lives, living, and production.

The statement says the country rejects completely the attempts by certain unprincipled forces who seek to make the Cuban Revolution and the Cuban people prisoners of Presidential and Senatorial politics of Florida.

The SVG Government is urging calm and peace in Cuba as the Cuban government and people seek to address in a focused way their current difficulties and challenges.

