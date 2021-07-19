The West Indies sealed a 4-1 win of the Twenty/20 Series against Australia with a 16-run victory in the 5th and final match at the Daren Sammy Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The West Indies won the toss, batted first and scored 199-8 of their 20 overs thanks to opening batsman, Evin Lewis’ 79 off 34 balls with 4 fours and 9 sixes. The next best score came from captain, Nicholas Pooran (31). Medium pacer, Andrew Tye took 3-37 for Australia. Leg-spinner, Adam Zampa had 2-30 and medium pacer, Mitchell Marsh captured 2-12.

West Indies left-arm, fast bowler, Sheldon Cottrell (3-28) and medium pacer, Andre Russell (3-43) then restricted Australia to 183-9 off 20 overs in reply. Their best scores were 34 from captain, Aaron Finch and 30 by Mitchell Marsh.

The two teams move to Barbados for the 3-match One Day International Series which will start at Kensington Oval next Tuesday.

