Vincentian Cultural Icon, Winston Soso has passed away

Tributes are pouring in on Social Media on the passing of Vincentian Cultural Icon, Winston Soso, whose real name is Trevor Lockhart.

Lockhart, 69, died in Brooklyn, New York yesterday, after battling illness for some time.

Affectionately known as the Rolls Royce of Calypso, Lockhart was originally from Sion Hill, but migrated to the United States several years ago.

NBC’S Radio Announcer Johnny P Straker, who shared a close friendship with Soso, says he was shocked when he heard of his passing.

Mr. Straker says Soso’s legacy will not be forgotten and his memories will certainly live on.

