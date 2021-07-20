 Australia’s captain, Aaron Finch battles injury as the ODI series begins

Australia is hoping that captain, Aaron Finch can overcome injury to lead the team in the One Day International series against the West Indies in Barbados from today.

Finch twisted his knee while fielding in the 5th and final Twenty/20 International in St Lucia before going on to score 34, despite his movements being visibly compromised. Australia lost by 16 runs and slumped to a 4-1 series defeat.

Matthew Wade is the most likely candidate to take the captaincy if Finch is absent, having done so in the Twenty/20 International series against India last year.

The 34-year-old opener, Finch would be a big miss to an Australia team already without Steve Smith and David Warner, who are injured and rested respectively. Ashton Agar (hamstring) and Ben McDermott (quadriceps) are progressing well.

Australia named an expanded squad for their limited-overs series in the West Indies to mitigate against the possibility of any coronavirus absentees, although reserves Nathan Ellis and Tanveer Sangha are both bowlers.

For the series, Australia are trying to put together a successful top order, while West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is asking his batsmen to kick on from recent success and to post consistently imposing totals.

Shai Hope, Evin Lewis and Darren Bravo each hit centuries in the 3-0 win over Sri Lanka earlier in the year, although each of those successes came when batting second so that there was no need for the West indies to extend themselves to 300 and beyond.

