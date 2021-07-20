St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to be a pioneer as it pilots the Smart Hospital Approach

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been a pioneer in piloting the Smart Hospital Approach to ensure that Health Facilities are more resilient to natural disasters and climate change.

Representative of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office Sehon Samuel made the statement while delivering remarks at the recent opening of the Barrouallie Smart Health Centre.

Mr. Samuel said smart facilities have shown huge benefits to addressing the common vulnerabilities in health facilities while also generating significant operational energy savings.

Mr. Samuel expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders who were involved in the transformation of the Barrouallie Health centre into a smart facility.

