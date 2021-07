Infectious Disease Specialist and Member of the Covid-19 task force Dr. Jerrol Thompson said the team is stepping up the vaccination campaign in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Thompson said a major roll out of promotions which includes and doctors and other Influencers will soon be introduced.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update

