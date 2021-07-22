The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to Vincentians to always be prepared for Hurricanes and other disasters, no matter where they live in the country.

This appeal was made by Health Promotion Officer, Donette Cadougan during the Health Word program aired on NBC Radio, as the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season continues.

Mrs. Cadougan said many people have the belief that only people who live close to the seashore are severely affected by Hurricanes and this is not true.

She said anyone living anywhere in the country can be affected by these weather systems.

Mrs. Cadougan is also appealing to people to ensure that the all-clear is given by the authorities during times of inclement weather before the venture outside as conditions might be unsafe and this can result in the loss of lives.

